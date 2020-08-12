BAHAMAS — Samaritan’s Purse is partnering with 21 churches in the Bahamas to educate local communities on how to respond in a timely manner when a hurricane, like Dorian, or some other disaster strikes.

Leonidas Roubas, Samaritan’s Purse

In early September of 2019, Hurricane Dorian struck, 73 people dead and 280 people missing. We know that there are many people that they suffer from trauma. They’re afraid if such a hazard happens again, what are they going to do? And had they been prepared more adequately, would less people have died? For these two reasons, then, we needed to implement our program HOPE.

Greg Smith, Samaritan’s Purse

The HOPE program stands for Hazard Outreach, Preparedness, and Empowerment program. And what we have done is partnered with 21 churches on the island. And we will equip them so that they will be able to know how to respond to any disasters that might occur.

Cardinal McIntosh, Bishop, Grand Bahama Family Worship Center

It brings a sense of preparedness, and we’re able to respond in a timely manner that provides lifesaving and property-saving measures.

Dorothy Cooper, Samaritan’s Purse

There are so many churches on the island, and they will be able to just extend the love of God. But they will have knowledge on how to do the things that’s necessary during a hurricane.

Elvis Burrows, Pastor, Central Zion Baptist Church

Education is always good. For the Bible says, “My people perish for the lack of knowledge.” It brings another component to our preparation. If another major hurricane comes, we would be in a much better position to take care of our people.

Leonidas Roubas, Samaritan’s Purse

We seek to communicate topics such as a community action plan, early warning systems, and how to do distributions in a timely manner. All this, it wouldn’t be possible without your prayerful support. So thank you.

